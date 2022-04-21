Russia's deadly assault on Ukraine & Putin's endgame

On this edition of Your Call, we'll get the latest on Russia's almost two month deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent reports that despite heavily outnumbering Ukraine’s air force, Russia has failed to achieve total air supremacy. And yet there is one aspect in which Russia’s air force has been effective – the indiscriminate killing of civilians with bombs and rockets. More than five million Ukrainians have left the country, with many fleeing into neighboring states. What is Vladimir Putin's endgame?

Guest:

James Meek, contributing editor for the London Review of Books who reported from Kyiv the week before Russia invaded Ukraine. He also reported from Kyiv for the Guardian in the early 90s and was the Guardian's Moscow correspondent from 1991 to 1999. He's the author of several books, including his latest novel, To Calais, In Ordinary Time.

Web Resources:

The Guardian, James Meek: The power of the new Ukraine

Kyiv Independent: ‘Hide the girls’: How Russian soldiers rape and torture Ukrainians

Channel 4: At least seven killed in Lviv Russian missile strike

The Guardian: Ukraine: US condemns ‘unconscionable’ forced deportations of civilians from Mariupol

Al Jazeera: Russia has begun ‘Battle for Donbas’ in Ukraine’s east

