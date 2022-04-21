© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Russia's deadly assault on Ukraine & Putin's endgame

Published April 21, 2022 at 1:05 AM PDT
A woman walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll get the latest on Russia's almost two month deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent reports that despite heavily outnumbering Ukraine’s air force, Russia has failed to achieve total air supremacy. And yet there is one aspect in which Russia’s air force has been effective – the indiscriminate killing of civilians with bombs and rockets. More than five million Ukrainians have left the country, with many fleeing into neighboring states. What is Vladimir Putin's endgame?

Guest:

James Meek, contributing editor for the London Review of Books who reported from Kyiv the week before Russia invaded Ukraine. He also reported from Kyiv for the Guardian in the early 90s and was the Guardian's Moscow correspondent from 1991 to 1999. He's the author of several books, including his latest novel, To Calais, In Ordinary Time.

Web Resources:

The Guardian, James Meek: The power of the new Ukraine

Kyiv Independent: ‘Hide the girls’: How Russian soldiers rape and torture Ukrainians

Channel 4: At least seven killed in Lviv Russian missile strike

The Guardian: Ukraine: US condemns ‘unconscionable’ forced deportations of civilians from Mariupol

Al Jazeera: Russia has begun ‘Battle for Donbas’ in Ukraine’s east

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
