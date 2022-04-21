© 2021 KALW
Your Call

New developments in Russia's war on Ukraine

Published April 21, 2022 at 1:05 AM PDT
A woman walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll get the latest on Russia's almost two month invasion of Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent reports that despite heavily outnumbering Ukraine’s air force, Russia has failed to achieve total air supremacy. And yet there is one aspect in which Russia’s air force has been effective – the indiscriminate killing of civilians with bombs and rockets. More than five million Ukrainians have left the country, with many fleeing into neighboring states.

Guests:

James Meek, British novelist and journalist. He is the author of several books, including The People’s Act of Love, and most recently, To Calais, in Ordinary Time. He is the former Moscow bureau chief of the Guardian, where he most recently contributed a piece titled “The power of the new Ukraine.”

Web Resources:

Kyiv Independent: ‘Hide the girls’: How Russian soldiers rape and torture Ukrainians

The Guardian: Ukraine: US condemns ‘unconscionable’ forced deportations of civilians from Mariupol

Aljazeera: Russia has begun ‘Battle for Donbas’ in Ukraine’s east

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
