© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

What our tax dollars pay for & what it will take to tax the rich

Published April 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Taxes.jpg
by Flickr user 401(K) 2012 used under CC BY-SA 2.0 // Resized and cropped
/

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how your tax dollars are being spent. According to the National Priorities Project, the average taxpayer spends $929 for military contractors, $62 for nuclear weapons, $62 for deportations and border control and only $7 for anti-homelessness programs and $5 for renewable energy.

Then we'll find out what it will take to tax the wealthiest in order to fund desperately needed programs.

Guests:

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project

Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, where he co-edits Inequality.org

Web Resources:

National Priorities Project: Tax Day 2022: We Got The Receipts

Tax Policy Center: How does the federal government spend its money?

ProPublica: America’s Top 15 Earners and What They Reveal About the U.S. Tax System

ProPublica: “If You’re Getting a W-2, You’re a Sucker”

ProPublica: Inside TurboTax’s 20-Year Fight to Stop Americans From Filing Their Taxes for Free

Tags

Your Call Taxfiling taxesIncome Inequalitytax breakswealth tax
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar