What our tax dollars pay for & what it will take to tax the rich

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how your tax dollars are being spent. According to the National Priorities Project, the average taxpayer spends $929 for military contractors, $62 for nuclear weapons, $62 for deportations and border control and only $7 for anti-homelessness programs and $5 for renewable energy.

Then we'll find out what it will take to tax the wealthiest in order to fund desperately needed programs.

Guests:

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project

Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, where he co-edits Inequality.org

