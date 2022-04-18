© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: The future of coral reefs

Published April 18, 2022 at 12:31 AM PDT
Scientists expect increasing marine heat waves to cause coral bleaching, which can result in reefs dying off.
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation with science writer Juli Berwald about her new book Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs.

Today, corals across the planet are in the middle of an unprecedented die-off, threatened by warming oceans, pollution, damage by humans, and a devastating pandemic. High seawater temperatures have already damaged Seventy five percent of the reef-building corals in the world.

Guest:

Dr. Juli Berwald, science writer and the author of Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs

Web Resources:

Life on the Rocks - Juli Berwald

Texas Monthly:Behind the Fight to Save the Gulf’s Spectacular Coral Reefs

LIT HUB: Why We Should Care About Saving Coral Reefs

Your Call Coral reefsclimate crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
