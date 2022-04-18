One Planet: The future of coral reefs

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation with science writer Juli Berwald about her new book Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs.

Today, corals across the planet are in the middle of an unprecedented die-off, threatened by warming oceans, pollution, damage by humans, and a devastating pandemic. High seawater temperatures have already damaged Seventy five percent of the reef-building corals in the world.

Guest:

Dr. Juli Berwald, science writer and the author of Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs

Web Resources:

Life on the Rocks - Juli Berwald

Texas Monthly: Behind the Fight to Save the Gulf’s Spectacular Coral Reefs