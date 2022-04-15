© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: USA TODAY’s investigation into nursing home failures during COVID-19

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:35 AM PDT
Nursing Home COVID-19.jpg

On this edition of Media Roundtable, we talk about a USA TODAY deep analysis of more than 15,000 nursing homes to see how they performed during a winter surge of COVID infections and deaths that started in late 2020.

The investigation has traced the casualties back to one nursing home chain, Trilogy Health Services, owned by a real estate venture with a new business plan for the cutthroat world of eldercare.

THE INVESTIGATION: This nursing home chain stood out for nationally high death rates as pandemic peaked

Residents at Trilogy’s 115 campuses died of COVID-19 last winter at twice the national average for nursing homes, USA TODAY found, based on figures facilities must file weekly with the federal government.

Guest:

Nick Penzenstadler, reporter on the USA TODAY investigations team

Web Resources:

USA Today: DYING FOR CARE
USA Today: 4 key things to know about USA TODAY’s investigation into nursing home failures during COVID-19

Your Call nursing home
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
