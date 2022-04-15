Media Roundtable: USA TODAY’s investigation into nursing home failures during COVID-19
On this edition of Media Roundtable, we talk about a USA TODAY deep analysis of more than 15,000 nursing homes to see how they performed during a winter surge of COVID infections and deaths that started in late 2020.
The investigation has traced the casualties back to one nursing home chain, Trilogy Health Services, owned by a real estate venture with a new business plan for the cutthroat world of eldercare.
THE INVESTIGATION: This nursing home chain stood out for nationally high death rates as pandemic peaked
Residents at Trilogy’s 115 campuses died of COVID-19 last winter at twice the national average for nursing homes, USA TODAY found, based on figures facilities must file weekly with the federal government.
Guest:
Nick Penzenstadler, reporter on the USA TODAY investigations team
Web Resources:
USA Today: DYING FOR CARE
USA Today: 4 key things to know about USA TODAY’s investigation into nursing home failures during COVID-19