The importance of bison to the prairie ecosystem is featured in new documentary Keystone

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss Keystone, a documentary about the land, humans, flora, and fauna, with a focus on bison. The near extinction of bison has altered North America's delicate eco system, affecting all of its inhabitants. Replacing bison with cattle has further thrown the ecosystem out of sync and accelerated the collapse of the American prairie. What happens when bison are restored to tribal lands?

Guests:

Maggie O'Dea, director of Keystone and founder of the Inspired Life Project

Jason Baldes, Tribal Buffalo Program Manager at National Wildlife Federation

Web Resources:

Why Is The Bison A Keystone Species?

Wildlife that Depend on Wild Bison

