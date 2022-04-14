© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The importance of bison to the prairie ecosystem is featured in new documentary Keystone

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
A North American bison in Glacier National Park, Montana.
A North American bison in Glacier National Park, Montana.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss Keystone, a documentary about the land, humans, flora, and fauna, with a focus on bison. The near extinction of bison has altered North America's delicate eco system, affecting all of its inhabitants. Replacing bison with cattle has further thrown the ecosystem out of sync and accelerated the collapse of the American prairie. What happens when bison are restored to tribal lands?

Guests:

Maggie O'Dea, director of Keystone and founder of the Inspired Life Project

Jason Baldes, Tribal Buffalo Program Manager at National Wildlife Federation

Web Resources:

Why Is The Bison A Keystone Species?

Wildlife that Depend on Wild Bison

Tags

Your Call bisonecosystemprairies
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Hi! My name is Elizabeth Soll, and I go by Bee. I'm a former reporter at KPFA and a current reporter at KALW. Follow my twitter @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll