Your Call

Do I Need This? documentary explores American overconsumption and its effects on the planet

Published April 13, 2022 at 9:22 AM PDT
A woman shops at a supermarket in New York City.
On this edition of Your Call, how much stuff do we really need? That's the question Kate Schermerhorn asks in her new documentary, Do I Need This? The average American home contains 300,000 objects. How is this impacting the planet? The film is playing at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco. Then we'll discuss an Oxfam report, which found that the richest one percent of the world’s population are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as the poorest half of humanity.

Guests:

Kate Schermerhorn, Director and Photographer

Aditi Sen, Climate Policy Lead at Oxfam

Web Resources:

Vox, How affluent people can end their mindless overconsumption

New Republic, Climate Change Is the Symptom. Consumer Culture Is The Disease

Tags

Your Call shoppingclimate changedocumentary
Bee Soll
See stories by Bee Soll