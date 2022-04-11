One Planet: Devil Put The Coal In The Ground explores coal's devastating impact in West Virginia

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Devil Put the Coal in the Ground, a powerful documentary that explores the legacy of coal's devastating impact on the people and the land of West Virginia.

The film is screening at the Green Film Fest of San Francisco at The Roxie next Sunday at 6pm. You can also watch it online.

Guests:

Peter Hutchison, co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

Lucas Sabean, co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

Bo Webb, anti-mountaintop removal activist

Web Resources:

Green Film Festival of San Francisco

Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

The New York Times: How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions

Grist: Mountaintop removal country’s mental health crisis