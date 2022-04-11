One Planet: Devil Put The Coal In The Ground explores coal's devastating impact in West Virginia
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Devil Put the Coal in the Ground, a powerful documentary that explores the legacy of coal's devastating impact on the people and the land of West Virginia.
The film is screening at the Green Film Fest of San Francisco at The Roxie next Sunday at 6pm. You can also watch it online.
Guests:
Peter Hutchison, co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground
Lucas Sabean, co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground
Bo Webb, anti-mountaintop removal activist
