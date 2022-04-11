The Accessible Outdoors highlights the lack of access to the natural world for people with disabilities

One this edition of Your Call, we'll continue discussing films featured at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco.

The Accessible Outdoors explores the lack of access people with disabilities have to nature areas, including beaches and hiking trails. People in the film use the Freedom Trax apparatus, a portable wheelchair attachment that moves across sand, snow, and gravel. What will it take to ensure outdoor activities are accessible to all?

The Accessible Outdoors will screen online from April 14 - 24.

Guests:

Sue Eisaguirre, founder and director of the Nature Track Foundation

Mitchka Saberi, co-producer of The Accessible Outdoors and a documentarian with Golden Cage Films

Bonnie Lewkowicz, disability advocate and director of Accessible Northern California

Web Resources:

The New York Times: ‘I Wanted That Self-Reliance Back’: Disabled Hikers Forge a New Path

Outside: A New Adventure Guide for People with Disabilities

