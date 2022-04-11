© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The Accessible Outdoors highlights the lack of access to the natural world for people with disabilities

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM PDT
Geoff Babb (seated) hasn't walked since he suffered two brainstem strokes 14 years ago. That prompted him to focus on helping people with serious disabilities access trails, and an outdoor lifestyle.
Geoff Babb (seated) hasn't walked since he suffered two brainstem strokes 14 years ago. That prompted him to focus on helping people with serious disabilities access trails, and an outdoor lifestyle.

One this edition of Your Call, we'll continue discussing films featured at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco.

The Accessible Outdoors explores the lack of access people with disabilities have to nature areas, including beaches and hiking trails. People in the film use the Freedom Trax apparatus, a portable wheelchair attachment that moves across sand, snow, and gravel. What will it take to ensure outdoor activities are accessible to all?

The Accessible Outdoors will screen online from April 14 - 24.

Guests:

Sue Eisaguirre, founder and director of the Nature Track Foundation

Mitchka Saberi, co-producer of The Accessible Outdoors and a documentarian with Golden Cage Films

Bonnie Lewkowicz, disability advocate and director of Accessible Northern California

Web Resources:

The New York Times: ‘I Wanted That Self-Reliance Back’: Disabled Hikers Forge a New Path

Outside: A New Adventure Guide for People with Disabilities

Tags

Your Call disabilitiesnaturedocumentaryFilm Festival
Bee Soll
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar