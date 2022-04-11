© 2021 KALW
Your Call

The Accessible Outdoors highlights lack of access to the natural world for people with disabilities

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM PDT
Geoff Babb (seated) hasn't walked since he suffered two brainstem strokes 14 years ago. That prompted him to focus on helping people with serious disabilities access trails, and an outdoor lifestyle.

One this edition of Your Call, we'll continue discussing films featured at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco. The Accessible Outdoors explores the lack of access people with disabilities have to nature areas, including beaches and hiking trails. The film also explores the benefits of the Freedom Trax apparatus, a motorized off-road attachment for manual wheelchairs. What will it take to ensure that outdoor activities are accessible to all?

Guests:

Sue Eisaguirre is the Founder and Director of the Nature Track Foundation.

Mitchka Saberi is the co-producer of this film and a documentarian with Golden Cage Films.

Bonnie Lewkowicz, disability advocate and director of Accessible Northern California

Web Resources:

2022 San Francisco Green Film Festival

NatureTrack – Fostering a lifelong fascination with nature

