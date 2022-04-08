President Biden's wealth tax plan

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we look at President Biden’s proposed wealth tax, which calls for at least 20% tax on households worth more than $100 million.

According to the White House factsheet, in 2021 alone, America’s more than 700 billionaires saw their wealth increase by $1tn, yet in a typical year, billionaires would pay just 8% of their total realized and unrealized income in taxes. A firefighter or teacher can pay double that tax rate.

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, Pulitzer Prize-winning senior reporter for ProPublica, and the author of the “The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives”

