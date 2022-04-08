© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Hungary PM Viktor Orban's fourth election victory & the future of far-right politics

Published April 8, 2022 at 12:34 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the recent general election in Hungary. On April 3rd, the country’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a fourth term in office. Since 2010, Orban and his Fidesz party have systematically dismantled media independence and eroded civil liberties, judicial independence, and democratic institutions. What's next for Hungary?

Guests:

Andras Petho, award winning investigative journalist and co-founder and editor of Direkt36

Flora Garamvolgyi, foreign affairs reporter writing for The Guardian and Forbes Hungary, and former reporter for the Hungarian daily Népszava

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Viktor Orbán wins fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister

Direkt36: How Western Taxpayers Help Boost the Businesses of Hungary PM’s Inner Circle

The New Yorker: Why Conservatives Around the World Have Embraced Hungary’s Viktor Orbán

Reuters: U.S. conservative conference with Hungary’s hardline leader reflects Republican divide

First Draft: Doxxed journalist reveals perils of working in Hungary’s hostile media environment

The New York Times: In Hungary, Viktor Orban Remakes an Election to His Liking

Your Call HungaryElections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
