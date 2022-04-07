© 2021 KALW
Your Call

The Supreme Court undermines the Clean Water Act by reinstating Trump-era water rule

Published April 7, 2022 at 9:39 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Supreme Court's decision to reinstate a Trump-era rule that curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes in enforcing the Clean Water Act. According to the EPA, the Clean Water Act establishes the basic structure for regulating pollutants into US waters and quality standards for surface waters.

Guest:

Adam Carlesco, staff attorney at Food & Water Watch

Web Resources:

Slate: The Supreme Court’s Attack on the Clean Water Act Was Too Extreme for John Roberts

Reuters: Supreme Court uses 'shadow docket' to revive Trump EPA clean water rule

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
