At least 95 shootings took place on Sunday in the US. What will it take to end this deadly epidemic?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the rise in gun violence across the country, highlighted by Sunday's horrific shooting in Sacramento, California, which killed six people. At least 95 other shootings took place across the country that day, according to the Gun Violence Archive. What will it take to truly address this epidemic? Gun violence survivors and activists will tell us about the work they're doing in the halls of power.

Guests:

Clare Senchyna, gun violence survivor and a leader with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Zeenat Yahya, Director of Policy at March for Our Lives

