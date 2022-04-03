One Planet: The 19th Annual International Ocean Film Festival

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing this year’s International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco, which will be in person this year after two years online.

The four-day festival, which begins on April 7th, features more than 50 films from around the globe covering a wide range of issues, including coastal island culture and conservation, the true cost of deep sea mining, and fish with superpowers. How do films help us celebrate and protect the ocean?

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival

Maarten van Rouveroy, documentary filmmaker, cameraman, editor, and director of In Too Deep - The True Cost of Deep Sea Mining

Howard Hall, world-renowned zoologist, marine photographer, and director of Soul of the Ocean

Michele Hall, wildlife filmmaker and producer of Soul of the Ocean

Cheryl Dean, filmmaker and co-director of The Witness is a Whale

