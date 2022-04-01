© 2021 KALW
Media Roundtable: What’s behind the rise of labor organizing within media institutions?

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:17 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we we talk about the growing wave of union-organizing by media workers and journalists-

This week, employees at Condé Nast, one of the country’s largest publishers announced they have unionized, and BuzzFeed Union overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a newsroom strike if the management continues “bargaining in bad faith.”

How are journalists using their collective power to achieve fair wages and better working conditions?

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse, labor reporter and the author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor

Rachel Sanders, former deputy culture editor at BuzzFeed News

Web Resources:

The Nieman Report: Newsrooms Are Unionizing Pretty Much “Nonstop.” Here’s Why

The Nation: BuzzFeed Doesn’t Deserve Its Newsroom

The wrap: BuzzFeed News Union Vows to Fight Job Cuts: ‘We Won’t Stand for It’

The Guardian: The New York Times is a reminder: good liberals often oppose unions

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
