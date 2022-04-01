© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Newsrooms are unionizing in record numbers

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:17 AM PDT
New York Times workers rally outside company headquarters on Nov. 16, 2021 in protest of "anti-union" tactics.
NewsGuild of New York

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the growing wave of union-organizing by media workers and journalists.

This week, employees at Condé Nast, one of the country’s largest publishers, announced they have unionized, and BuzzFeed Union overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike if management continues "bargaining in bad faith."

How are journalists using their collective power to achieve fair wages and better working conditions?

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse, labor reporter and author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor

Rachel Sanders, former deputy culture editor at BuzzFeed News

Web Resources:

The Nieman Report: Newsrooms Are Unionizing Pretty Much “Nonstop.” Here’s Why

The Nation: BuzzFeed Doesn’t Deserve Its Newsroom

The Wrap: BuzzFeed News Union Vows to Fight Job Cuts: ‘We Won’t Stand for It’

The Guardian: The New York Times is a reminder: good liberals often oppose unions

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
