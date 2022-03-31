Media Roundtable: A global collaboration of journalists tracks the wealth of Russia’s most powerful operators

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss "The Russian asset tracker," a new international collaboration by media organizations to track down and catalog the vast wealth held outside Russia by oligarchs and key figures close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Guests:

Kevin Hall, North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Matt Smith, award winning political and investigative journalist

Web Resources:

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: RUSSIAN ASSET TRACKER

The Pacific Standard: Search for Russian Oligarch Wealth Hits a Wall in SF, Thanks to City’s Disregard for Public Records Laws