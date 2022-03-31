© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: A global collaboration of journalists tracks the wealth of Russia’s most powerful operators

Published March 31, 2022 at 11:31 PM PDT
image-1-1160x773.png

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss "The Russian asset tracker," a new international collaboration by media organizations to track down and catalog the vast wealth held outside Russia by oligarchs and key figures close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Guests:

Kevin Hall, North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Matt Smith, award winning political and investigative journalist

Web Resources:

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: RUSSIAN ASSET TRACKER

The Pacific Standard: Search for Russian Oligarch Wealth Hits a Wall in SF, Thanks to City’s Disregard for Public Records Laws

The Guardian:$17bn of global assets linked to 35 Russians with alleged ties to Putin

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
