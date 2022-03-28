One Planet: What is driving the record-breaking heatwave in Antarctica?
On the edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, We talk about the impacts of climate change on Antarctica- According to new data, parts of Antarctica have seen temperatures hover 70 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average.
What is behind the recent heatwave and how fast is Antarctica warming?
Guest:
Dr. Ted Scambos, glaciologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder and lead scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center
Web Resources:
The Washington Post: It’s 70 degrees warmer than normal in eastern Antarctica. Scientists are flabbergasted.
CIRES: The Threat from Thwaites: The Retreat of Antarctica’s Riskiest Glacier
Scientific American: How Antarctica Has Changed since Shackleton’s 1915 Shipwreck