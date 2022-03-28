© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: What is driving the record-breaking heatwave in Antarctica?

Published March 28, 2022 at 12:25 AM PDT
Sastrugi stick out from the snow surface in this photo near Plateau Station in East Antarctica. Most of Antartica looks quite flat, despite the subtle domes, hills, and hollows.
On the edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, We talk about the impacts of climate change on Antarctica- According to new data, parts of Antarctica have seen temperatures hover 70 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average.

What is behind the recent heatwave and how fast is Antarctica warming?

Guest:
Dr. Ted Scambos, glaciologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder and lead scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: It’s 70 degrees warmer than normal in eastern Antarctica. Scientists are flabbergasted.

CIRES: The Threat from Thwaites: The Retreat of Antarctica’s Riskiest Glacier

Scientific American: How Antarctica Has Changed since Shackleton’s 1915 Shipwreck

Your Call Antarcticaclimate chanage
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
