One Planet: What is driving the record-breaking heatwave in Antarctica?

On the edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, We talk about the impacts of climate change on Antarctica- According to new data, parts of Antarctica have seen temperatures hover 70 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average.

What is behind the recent heatwave and how fast is Antarctica warming?

Guest:

Dr. Ted Scambos, glaciologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder and lead scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: It’s 70 degrees warmer than normal in eastern Antarctica. Scientists are flabbergasted.

CIRES: The Threat from Thwaites: The Retreat of Antarctica’s Riskiest Glacier

Scientific American: How Antarctica Has Changed since Shackleton’s 1915 Shipwreck