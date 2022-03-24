This year’s Bay Nature Local Heroes are helping their communities connect with and protect local habitats
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with three of the winners of this year’s Bay Nature's Local Hero Awards. Since 2011, the Bay Nature Institute has honored Bay Area-based activists, environmental educators, and up-and-coming young conservation leaders for their outstanding contributions to the people and the natural world of our region.
In an increasingly turbulent world, these local heroes have shown the importance of connecting with and protecting our local habitats. How are environmental activists and conservationists improving their communities and what can we learn from them?
Guests:
Solwazi Allah, watershed restoration field crew manager at Urban Tilth
Megan Isadore, co-founder and executive director of the River Otter Ecology Project
Richard Tejeda, founder and executive director of Saved By Nature
Web Resources:
Bay Nature’s 2022 Local Hero Awards
American Progress: The Nature Gap