In "Davos Man" Peter Goodman exposes how billionaires have fueled inequality and undermined democracy

On this edition of Your Call, we welcome back New York Times global economics correspondent Peter Goodman to continue our conversation about his new book Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World. Peter Goodman writes about some of the world's most prominent billionaires, documents the plight of their victims, and describes how ordinary citizens can fight back.

He says billionaires will exploit any situation, including the pandemic, for their own benefit, all while portraying themselves as concerned global citizens. What will it take to reclaim power from this group that for years has manipulated political and economic systems to funnel more wealth and power to themselves?

Guest:

Peter Goodman, global economics correspondent for The New York Times and author of Past Due: The End of Easy Money and the Renewal of the American Economy

Web Resources:

Oxfam International: Ten richest men double their fortunes in pandemic while incomes of 99 percent of humanity fall

Marketplace: Why is it so difficult for the U.S. to implement a wealth tax?