One Planet: PG&E causes California fires & influences politics

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the ABC10 investigation, PG&E: Politics and Crime, which found California politicians taking money from the electric company after it pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for the devastating 2018 Camp Fire that wiped out the town of Paradise.

Since 2017, PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires that destroyed more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people. What needs to be done to create a safe, equitable and sustainable electricity system

in California?

Guests:

Brandon Rittiman, award winning investigative reporter with ABC10 and the creator of three part series “FIRE – POWER – MONEY”

Peter Woiwode, organizer with Reclaim Our Power

Web Resources:

ABC10: FIRE - POWER - MONEY

ABC10: Newsom’s office crafted law protecting PG&E after company’s crimes killed 84 people

