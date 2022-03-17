John Nichols on how the rich and powerful profited from the pandemic & why we should hold them accountable

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with John Nichols about his book Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis. Nichols explains how the rich and powerful used the pandemic for their own benefit. While nearly one million Americans have died from COVID to date, the rich became richer, and politicians used the crisis to consolidate their own power. How did they exploit this unprecedented crisis, and how can they be held accountable?

Guest:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times, and associate editor of the Capital Times

Web Resources:

Chicago Review of Books: Culpable Leadership in “Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers”

The Nation: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Is a Deadlier, More Delusional Alternative to Trump

Slate: Grover Norquist’s Anti-Tax Group Took Money From the Paycheck Protection Program

The Progressive Magazine: How Pfizer Cashed In on the Pandemic