How older adults can combat loneliness and find support

On this edition of Your Call, we'll wrap up our mental health series by discussing the issues facing older Americans.

During the pandemic, elderly people, who were considered to be the most vulnerable medically, were often kept isolated to protect them from possible infection. But isolation presents its own risks. Recent studies indicate that loneliness has the same impact on mortality as smoking up to three cigarettes a day.

Older adults may experience conditions such as reduced mobility, chronic pain, frailty or other health problems, and they are more likely to experience bereavement, all of which can result in isolation, loneliness or psychological distress.

What resources are available to reduce loneliness and promote better mental health among older Americans?

Guests:

Ashwin Kotwal, MD, MS, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Geriatrics at the University of California, San Francisco

Rachel Weiskittle, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in Psychology at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Ali Chiu, Supervisor of Elder Abuse Prevention Services at Institute on Aging and former volunteer on the Friendship Line, the free warm hotline for isolated, lonely seniors

Web Resources:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800.273.8255 - someone is always available to talk or chat online

The toll-free Friendship Line California is at 1-888-670-1360

Journal of the American Geriatrics Society: The epidemiology of social isolation and loneliness among older adults during the last years of life

Journal of the American Geriatrics Society: A peer intervention reduces loneliness and improves social well-being in low-income older adults: A mixed-methods study