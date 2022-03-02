In his first State of the Union address, President Biden condemns Putin and advocates for elements of Build Back Better without mentioning the bill by name

On this edition of Your Call, we'll get a reaction to President Biden's first State of the Union Address, which he delivered to Congress last night.

In it, he strongly condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and vowed that President Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs will pay for their actions. The President sought to convince Americans that our country has made progress addressing the pandemic and rebuilding the economy. He also advocated for many of the priorities in the Build Back Better bill, including climate change initiatives, child care, elder care, and cutting prescription drug costs — without ever mentioning the bill by name. Will the speech appease those who are frustrated with the lack of progress on his domestic agenda?

Guests:

Harold Meyerson, editor-at-large of The American Prospect

Kassie Siegel, director of Climate Law Institute, Center for Biological Diversity

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice at Union Theological Seminary

Web Resources:

The American Prospect: What Biden Will Say Tonight, and What He Should Say

TomDispatch.com: Poverty is the Sin, Not Poor People: The Resurgence of the Culture of Poverty Debate