U.S. adults are suffering from anxiety and depression. Where can they find support?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our series on mental health by discussing the challenges facing mid-age adults. The CDC reported that 41.5% of U.S. adults exhibited symptoms of anxiety or depression in early 2021. While suicides appear not to have increased during the pandemic, drug overdoses rose alarmingly.

Finding mental health care can be difficult, particularly for underserved populations, who were hit hard by health and economic consequences during the pandemic. How can adults struggling with mental health challenges find support?

Guests:

Dr. Rebecca Brendel, president-elect of the American Psychiatric Association and assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School

Dr. Tracy Foose, Bay Area psychiatrist with a focus on anxiety disorders and associate clinical professor of psychiatry at University of California San Francisco School of Medicine

Kiran Savage-Sangwan, Executive Director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

Web Resources:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800.273.8255 - someone is always available to talk or chat online

American Psychiatric Association: One in Three Americans Worry About Social Media’s Impact on Mental Health Nearly Half Say It Has Hurt Society at Large

American Psychiatric Association: One in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year’s Resolution for 2022

New York Times: Why Therapists Are Worried About Mental Health in America Right Now

