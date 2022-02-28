© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: The impacts of melting permafrost on Alaska Natives

Published February 28, 2022 at 12:45 AM PST
Nathaniel Wilder
/
Type Investigation
Home near a continually eroding section of the Selawik River.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award winning environmental journalist Adam Federman will discuss climate change induced permafrost thaw and how it is affecting life in Alaska and reshaping its built environment.

Alaska is warming significantly faster than anywhere else in the United States. Since 1950, Alaska's average temperature has increased by more than 3º Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What is being done to mitigate the impacts of climate change in Alaska?

Guest:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute

Web Resources:

Type Investigation: The Big Thaw: Alaska becomes the nation's first frontier of climate disruption

Sierra Magazine: Abrupt Permafrost Thaw Has Scientists Worried

Phys.org: Thawing permafrost could expose Arctic populations to cancer-causing radon

UN: If you’re not thinking about the climate impacts of thawing permafrost, (here’s why) you should be

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
