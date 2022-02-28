One Planet: Impacts of climate-induced permafrost degradation on indigenous communities in Alaska

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with award winning environmental journalist Adam Federman about climate change induced permafrost thaw and how it is affecting life Alaska and reshaping its built environment.

Alaska is warming significantly faster than anywhere else in the United States. Since 1950, Alaska's average temperature has increased by more than 5ºF, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What is being done to mitigate the impacts of climate change in Alaska?

Guest:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute

