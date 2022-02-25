Media Roundtable: What's behind Putin's invasion of Ukraine?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to news reports, thousands are leaving the Ukrainian capital and people across the country are racing to stockpile basic products, with long queues at gas stations and ATMs in the wake of Russia's all-out attack by land, air and sea.

Guest:

Paul Mason, journalist, writer, film-maker and the author of How To Stop Fascism: History, Ideology, Resistance

Web Resources:

The New Statesman: The left must stand with Ukraine against Putin’s aggression

The Guardian: Ukraine fights for its survival as Putin presses forward

The Moscow Times: Russian Celebrities, Public Figures Speak Out Against Ukraine War