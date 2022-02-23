Experts are expressing alarm over a youth mental health crisis...how can schools help?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re continuing our series on mental health by taking a look at the mental health of our nation’s youth.

In recent months, experts have sounded the alarm about a growing crisis in youth mental health, citing the serious toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken as young people continue to face physical isolation, ongoing uncertainty, fear and grief. There have been significant increases in self-reports of depression and anxiety among youth. Mental health emergency room visits rose dramatically during the pandemic and have remained high, particularly for girls.

Are the nation's youth in the midst of a mental health crisis, and how can schools help?

Guests:

Dr. Sharon Hoover, Ph.D., professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; co-director of the National Center for School Mental Health; director of the National Center for Safe Supportive Schools

Dr. Susan Wilkens, licensed psychologist based in San Francisco, California

Josh Godinez, board chair of the California Association of School Counselors and a counselor at Centennial High School in Corona, California

Web Resources:

US Senate Committee on Finance Hearing - February 15 2022: Protecting Youth Mental Health: Part II - Identifying and Addressing Barriers to Care

New York Times: More Teenage Girls With Eating Disorders Wound Up in the E.R. During the Pandemic

Washington Post: ‘The stigma is winning’: Parents strain to juggle jobs and their kids’ mental health

Hopeful Futures Campaign: America’s School Mental Health Report Card