In "Healing," Dr. Thomas Insel offers solutions to America's mental health crisis

On this edition of Your Call, we'll kicking off a series looking at mental health in America. In 2015, when Dr. Thomas Insel was serving as Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an encounter with the parent of a mentally ill patient caused him to think hard about how the scientific work spearheaded by the organization he led had not translated into better lives for the millions of Americans who were suffering and dying from mental illness. During the time that he had served has head of the NIMH, the suicide death rate climbed 33 percent, overdose deaths increased threefold, and people with serious mental illness were chronically unemployed and dying 20 years early.

Dr. Insel left his job as director of the National Institute of Mental Health to investigative why our mental health system fails at every stage, not as a psychiatrist, but as a journalist in search of solutions, which he found in the US and abroad. He shares what he learned in his new book, Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health.

Thomas Insel, MD, psychiatrist and neuroscientist; director of the National Institute of Mental Health from 2002-2015 and author of Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health

