One Planet: What's being done to protect and save our oceans?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier, will discuss the state of our oceans.

From deep-sea mining and sea level rise to the decline of coral reef ecosystems and marine wildlife migration changes, 2022 is shaping up to be a year of blue issues. What's being done to protect and save our oceans?

Guest:

David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier and host/producer of the Rising Tide Ocean podcast

Web Resources:

Sierra Magazine: 10 Ocean Issues You’ll Be Hearing About in 2022

The New York Times: Coastal Sea Levels in U.S. to Rise a Foot by 2050, Study Confirms

The Guardian: Flourishing plants show warming Antarctica undergoing ‘major change’

Mongabay: Safe havens for coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm, study says

