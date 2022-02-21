© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: What's being done to protect and save our oceans?

Published February 21, 2022 at 3:04 AM PST
Humpback-Whales-Miss-Ocean.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier, will discuss the state of our oceans.

From deep-sea mining and sea level rise to the decline of coral reef ecosystems and marine wildlife migration changes, 2022 is shaping up to be a year of blue issues. What's being done to protect and save our oceans?

Guest:

David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier and host/producer of the Rising Tide Ocean podcast

Web Resources:

Sierra Magazine: 10 Ocean Issues You’ll Be Hearing About in 2022

The New York Times: Coastal Sea Levels in U.S. to Rise a Foot by 2050, Study Confirms

The Guardian: Flourishing plants show warming Antarctica undergoing ‘major change’

Mongabay: Safe havens for coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm, study says

Tags

Your Call climat changerising sea leveloceans
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar