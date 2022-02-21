One Planet: What can be done to protect and save our oceans?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we have a conversation with David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier about the state of our oceans. He says From deep-sea mining to sea level rise, to the decline of coral reef ecosystems to Fish and other marine wildlife migration, 2022 is shaping up to be a year of blue issues. What can be done to protect and save our oceans?

Guest:

David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier

Web Resources:

Sierra magazine: 10 Ocean Issues You’ll Be Hearing

About in 2022

The NY Times: Coastal Sea Levels in U.S. to Rise a Foot by 2050, Study Confirms

The Guardian: Flourishing plants show warming Antarctica undergoing ‘major change’

Mongabay: havens for coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm, study says

