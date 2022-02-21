© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: What can be done to protect and save our oceans?

Published February 21, 2022 at 3:04 AM PST
Humpback-Whales-Miss-Ocean.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we have a conversation with David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier about the state of our oceans. He says From deep-sea mining to sea level rise, to the decline of coral reef ecosystems to Fish and other marine wildlife migration, 2022 is shaping up to be a year of blue issues. What can be done to protect and save our oceans?
Guest:

David Helvarg, executive director of Blue Frontier

Web Resources:

Sierra magazine: 10 Ocean Issues You’ll Be Hearing
About in 2022
The NY Times: Coastal Sea Levels in U.S. to Rise a Foot by 2050, Study Confirms

The Guardian: Flourishing plants show warming Antarctica undergoing ‘major change’

Mongabay: havens for coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm, study says

Tags

Your Call climat changerising sea leveloceans
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar