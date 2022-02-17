Media Roundtable: Global study analyzing sexual harassment in newsrooms
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we talk about a new n new global survey analyzing sexual harassment in the media sector. The study shows that 41% of women media professionals have experienced some kind of sexual harassment in the workplace.
Guest:
Melanie Walker, executive director of media development of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA)
Web Resources:
Global report on sexual harassment in the media