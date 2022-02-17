© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Global study analyzing sexual harassment in newsrooms

Published February 17, 2022
The World Association of News Publishers
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we talk about a new n new global survey analyzing sexual harassment in the media sector. The study shows that 41% of women media professionals have experienced some kind of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Guest:

Melanie Walker, executive director of media development of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA)

Global report on sexual harassment in the media

Your Call sexual harassmentjournalism
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
