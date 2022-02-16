SF votes to recall three school board members -- SF Mayor London Breed will choose their replacements

On this edition of Your Call, we'll give an update on the San Francisco school board recall. San Francisco voters have recalled three members of the San Francisco school board – Board President Gabriela López and Commissioners Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga. Mayor London Breed will choose their replacements.

Supporters pointed to the handling of school openings during the pandemic, financial mismanagement, the decision to eliminate selective admission at Lowell High School, and the attempt to rename 44 high schools during the pandemic as evidence of their failure.

While the recall had grassroots support, it was also funded by wealthy donors who do not have children in San Francisco's public schools.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer for KQED's California Politics and Government Desk.

Will Jarrett, author at Mission Local

Web Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. school board recall: Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga ousted

Mission Local: Who is funding the school board recall?