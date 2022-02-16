Marlene Sanchez, a long-time movement leader, organizer and unwavering advocate for racial and economic justice, steps up to lead the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

On this edition of Your Call, we'll sit down with Marlene Sanchez, the newly appointed executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Marlene was born and raised in the Mission district of San Francisco and came to community work at age 15, looking for employment and a way out of the juvenile justice system.

Marlene has devoted herself to working with youth, and in particular young women and girls, who are involved in the juvenile justice system. Prior to her work with the Ella Baker Center, Marlene served in leadership positions at the Young Women’s Freedom Center, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, and Alliance for Girls, an organization she co-founded. She will be the first woman of color to lead the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.

Guest:

Marlene Sanchez, current deputy director and incoming executive director, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Web Resources:

