Media Roundtable: Workers at the largest GM plant in Mexico win historic vote for new independent union

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the historic victory by GM workers at the Silao Assembly plant in Mexico who chose a new union called the National Independent Union of Workers of the Automotive Industry. The new union won by a landslide to represent about 6,500 workers in upcoming labor negotiations.

Jesus Barroso told Reuters, "We're fed up. Being fed up is what's making us take this decision." He said he takes home 480 pesos ($23.27) for his daily 12-hour shift after more than a decade at GM, which reported $14.3 billion in earnings in 2021, according to the Detroit Free Press. General Motors paid CEO Mary Barra $23.7 million in 2020.

Daina Beth Solomon, reporter at Reuters in Mexico City covering business, politics, migration and breaking news

