Media Roundtable: Workers at largest GM plant in Mexico win historic vote for new independent union

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the historic victory by GM workers at the Silao Assembly plant in Mexico. The union, called the National Independent Union of Workers of the Automotive Industry won by a landslide to represent about 6,500 workers in upcoming labor negotiations.

Guests:

Daina Beth Solomon, reporter at Reuters in Mexico City covering business, politics, migration and breaking news

Web Resources:

Reuters: 'Fed up' GM workers in Mexico pick new union in historic vote

NACLA: An Independent Union Wins Landslide Victory Among Mexican GM Workers

LA Times: In a victory for labor rights in Mexico, an independent union wins power at a General Motors plant