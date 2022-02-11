Media Roundtable: ProPublica investigates how private equity firms have stormed into the apartment market

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss a Propublica investigation about how, with the help of the US government backed Freddie Mac, giant private equity firms have been buying up apartment buildings en masse to squeeze them for profit.

During the past decade, firms like Greystar have stormed into the multifamily apartment market, snapping up rentals by the thousands and becoming major landlords in American cities, according to ProPublica’s analysis of National Multifamily Housing Council data on the nation’s biggest owners of apartment buildings with five or more units.

Guest:

Heather Vogell, award winning investigative reporter for ProPublica

Web Resources:

ProPublica: When Private Equity Becomes Your Landlord

NPR: Amid a housing crisis, renters challenge firms they say are being exploitative

