Your Call

Media Roundtable: ProPublica investigates how private equity firms have stormed into the apartment market

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:39 AM PST
OLUME Apartments in San Francisco

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss a Propublica investigation about how, with the help of the US government backed Freddie Mac, giant private equity firms have been buying up apartment buildings en masse to squeeze them for profit.

During the past decade, firms like Greystar have stormed into the multifamily apartment market, snapping up rentals by the thousands and becoming major landlords in American cities, according to ProPublica’s analysis of National Multifamily Housing Council data on the nation’s biggest owners of apartment buildings with five or more units.

Guest:

Heather Vogell, award winning investigative reporter for ProPublica

Web Resources:

ProPublica: When Private Equity Becomes Your Landlord

NPR: Amid a housing crisis, renters challenge firms they say are being exploitative

Tags

Your Call housingrent affordabilityPrivate Equity
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
