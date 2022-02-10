In 2022, workers are organizing and striking to fight for better pay, benefits and working conditions

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the continuing fight for workers' rights. Efforts to unionize have been in the headlines to start 2022, including at some very high-profile companies. Workers are seeking to unionize at an REI store in Manhattan, at Amazon distribution centers in Staten Island, New York and Bessemer, Alabama, and at several Starbucks coffee shops across the country.

And for workers who are already members of unions, the fight for better pay, benefits and conditions continues. In 2021, there were almost 1,000 strikes and labor protests across America, according to Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations tracker. In Santa Fe Springs, California, workers at the Jon Donaire Desserts plant have been on strike since November 3rd, with no end in sight.

Does all this activity mean that the labor movement in America is gaining steam after years of decline?

Guests:

Maximilian Alvarez, editor-in-chief of the Real News Network and host of the Working People podcast

Cristina Lujan, Jon Donaire Desserts employee who, along with many of her co-workers, has been on strike since November 3rd, 2021

Joseph Thompson, UC Santa Cruz student, shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Ocean Street in Santa Cruz, California and leader of the union organizing efforts for that store

