"Davos Man": How billionaires fuel global inequality while prolonging the pandemic

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with New York Times global economics correspondent Peter S. Goodman about his new book, Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World.

It’s a scathing look at how our economic system has given rise to a class of billionaires who will exploit any situation - including the COVID-19 pandemic - for their own benefit, all while portraying themselves as concerned global citizens.

Guest:

Peter S. Goodman, global economics correspondent for The New York Times and author of Past Due: The End of Easy Money and the Renewal of the American Economy

Web Resources:

Vanity Fair: “He has an incredible knack to smell the next fad": How Klaus Schwab built a billionaire circus at Davos