Oakland school board votes tonight on controversial plan to close or merge over a dozen schools

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Oakland Unified School District’s plan to permanently close or merge up to sixteen schools.

At 5pm tonight, the Oakland school board will hold a special meeting to vote on the plan. Almost all of these schools serve low-income students of color. The prospect of their closing has caused outrage among parents, teachers and students and has led to a hunger strike by two district employees, who say they won’t eat until the plan is abandoned. Opponents argue this is another example of divestment in the black community and are upset that the plan is being voted on with so little time for community input.

District officials have expressed concern for the hunger strikers, but have remained committed to their plan. They have said the closures are necessary because of financial struggles caused by dropping enrollment.

Is the Oakland school board rushing to a decision that may harm the students it is tasked with educating?

Guests:

Jill Tucker, education reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Mike Hutchinson, Oakland Unified School District Board of Education director for District 5

Stefanie Parrott, parent of a 3rd grader at Prescott Elementary, which is one of the OUSD schools up for closure at the end of this year

