Media Roundtable: Los Angeles officials demolish a homeless camp near SoFi Stadium ahead of the Super Bowl

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss the dismantling of a homeless encampment near SoFi stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place next weekend. Dawn Wilson, 49, told the Guardian's Sam Levin she wasn't offered housing and is now camping on a sidewalk. "I have nowhere to go," she said. "They don’t care what happens to us."

There are an estimated 52,300 people living on the streets in Los Angeles county, according to the Economic Roundtable's Locked Out report. Over the next four years, the current Pandemic Recession is projected to cause chronic homelessness to increase 49 percent in the United States, 68 percent in California and 86 percent in Los Angeles County.

Sam Levin, correspondent for the Guardian based in Los Angeles

