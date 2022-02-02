In 'Who We Are,' Jeffery Robinson exposes the history of anti-Black racism and white supremacy in the US

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with former ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson, the subject of the new documentary, 'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.'

The film weaves together Robinson’s groundbreaking talk on the history of anti-Black racism and white supremacy in the United States with archival footage, powerful interviews, and Robinson's personal story. The Who We Are Project says reckoning with our true history is the only way to move forward on a path toward racial equity and justice.

Guest:

Jeffery Robinson, former ACLU deputy legal director, writer and producer of the documentary, 'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America' and CEO and Founder of the Who We Are Project

Web Resources:

'Who We Are' is in theaters now

Articles by Jeffery Robinson

The Nation: It’s Time for Americans to Reckon With the True History of Racial Oppression in This Country

