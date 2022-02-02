In 'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America' Jeffery Robinson challenges us to confront our nation's true history

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with former ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson, the subject of the new documentary, 'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.'

The film weaves together Robinson’s groundbreaking talk on the history of anti-Black racism and white supremacy in the Unite States with visits to places and interviews with people that shed light on how that history has played out from American's founding up to the present.. The Who We Are Project says reckoning with our true history is the only way move forward on a path toward racial equity and justice.

Guest:

Jeffery Robinson, former ACLU deputy legal director; writer and producer of the documentary film, 'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America' and CEO and Founder of the Who We Are Project

Web Resources:

The Conflict Campaign: Exploring local experiences of the campaign to ban ‘critical race theory’ in Public K-12 education in the U.S. 2020-2021