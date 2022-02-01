Universal healthcare legislation dies in CA after Democrats refuse to vote on the bill

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the death of AB 1400, the California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act, in the California Assembly.

The bill would have provided comprehensive, universal health care coverage to all Californians under a system called CalCare. The vote was supposed to happen yesterday, but Assemblyman Ash Kalra pulled the bill, saying it did not have the votes to pass. Supporters say he should have forced Democrats to go on the record with a nay or yay vote. Democrats have a supermajority in the Assembly. Because the bill was introduced last year, it had to pass yesterday.

Universal healthcare has always been up against big monied interests. Did they cause the bill's death? What's next?

Guests:

Ash Kalra, California State Assembly member representing the City of San Jose who introduced AB 1400 last year and pulled it from the Assembly’s agenda yesterday

Wendell Potter, former health insurance executive turned Medicare for all advocate and President of Business for Medicare for All and Medicare for All NOW

Amar Shergill, Sacramento-based trial attorney and Chair of the California Democratic Party Progressive Caucus

Web Resources:

California Nurses Association: Nurses condemn California Assembly for ‘giving up’ on bill to guarantee health care in the state

The Daily Poster: Newsom’s Big Choice: Single Payer Or His Insurance Donors?

CommonDreams: Progressives Vow to 'Fight Like Hell' as California Single-Payer Bill Withdrawn

California Health Care Foundation: The 2022 CHCF California Health Policy Survey

Health Affairs: Vulnerable And Less Vulnerable Women In High-Deductible Health Plans Experienced Delayed Breast Cancer Care