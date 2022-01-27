Media Roundtable: The growing wave of climate change lawsuits against oil giants for the devastation caused by fossil fuels

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the city of Baltimore's lawsuit against Exxon alleging that the company “wrongfully and falsely promoted, campaigned against regulation and concealed the hazards of use of their fossil fuel products.” Exxon has a long history of downplaying and denying the climate crisis.

Guest:

Chris McGreal, writer for Guardian US, former Guardian correspondent in Washington, Johannesburg and Jerusalem, and author of American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Oil firms accused of scare tactics after claiming climate lawsuits ‘a threat to US’

NPR: Lawsuit alleging oil companies misled public about climate change moves forward