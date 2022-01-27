© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: More than 30000 Californians are stuck with marijuana-related convictions on their records, investigation finds

Published January 27, 2022 at 11:43 PM PST
cannabis-gavel-800x533-1.jpg

on this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss an LA Times investigation about why tens of thousands of Californians are still stuck with marijuana-related felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records. Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Kiera Feldman, investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

LA Times: New bill would force courts to clear cannabis convictions faster

LA Times: California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. Tens of thousands are still languishing

Your CallcannabisKiera Feldmancalifornia
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
