New California laws taking effect in 2022

On this edition of Your Call, we’re looking at some of the new laws taking effect in California in 2022.

The California Legislature passed 770 new bills in their last legislative session, and many went into effect on January 1st. Some, like ballots by mail and composting, will affect us all, while others, like rules about the hiring of police officers and protections for garment workers, will impact a smaller segment of our population.

We'll get an overview of some of the more noteworthy new laws. Then, later in the hour, we'll focus on some of the new laws on policing and criminal justice, and how they fit into the bigger picture of our State’s approach to law enforcement, incarceration and justice. What questions do you have about California's newest laws?

Guests:

Alexei Koseff, State Capitol reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Lara Bazelon, Professor of Law and Director of the Criminal Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinical Programs at the University of San Francisco School of Law

Web Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Here are 22 new laws Californians must start following in 2022

CalMatters: Eleven new California laws for 2022, explained in one minute

