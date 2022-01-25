Is universal health care coming to California?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing CalCare, the proposed legislation that would provide comprehensive, universal single-payer health care coverage to all Californians.

Nearly 3.2 million Californians will remain uninsured in 2022, that’s about 9.5% of the population age 0-64, according to a study from the UC Berkeley Labor Center. Even for the insured, health care costs are a burden. Medical debt is the largest single cause of bankruptcy in America, according to the National Consumer Law Center. Assembly Bill 1400, along with its companion bill, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 11, would address those issues by creating a universal health care system in California for all residents, regardless of employment or immigration status. Is the time right for California to adopt single-payer health care, and what would it mean for you?

Guests:

Ash Kalra, California State Assembly member representing the City of San Jose who introduced the CalCare legislation.

Dr. Hank Abrons MD, MPH, retired physician specializing in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, board member of Physicians for a National Health Program and former president of its California chapter.

Deborah Burger RN, registered nurse, president of National Nurses United, member and former president of the California Nurses Association, which is a sponsor of the CalCare legislation.

Web Resources:

National Consumer Law Center: The problem of Medical Debt

UC Berkeley Labor Center: Undocumented Californians Projected to Remain the Largest Group of Uninsured in the State in 2022

Commonwealth Fund: U.S. Health Care from a Global Perspective, 2019: Higher Spending, Worse Outcomes?

Politico: CalCare begins its long crawl to passage

University of Massachusetts Amherst: Economic Analysis of the Healthy California Single-Payer Health Care Proposal

Forbes: California Lawmaker Introduces Plan To Pay For State Universal Healthcare System